The Kawasaki Ninja H2 now comes with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring

Kawasaki has made a few big announcements at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) 2021, and it includes significant updates to the Ninja H2 SX, the Ninja H2 SX SE, and the Versys 650.

The Ninjas here have been equipped with Bosch’s new advanced rider-assistance systems (ARAS) for 2022—this is the same technology we first saw in the Ducati Multistrada V4. Headlining the host of radar-sensor-powered tech are adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, and blind-spot detection.

The H2 has also been equipped with vehicle-hold assist and an emergency stop signal. This is the first time Kawasaki has incorporated these features into any model. In addition, it has a new 6.5-inch full-color TFT LCD that’s compatible with the new Kawasaki Spin app.

Kawasaki claims that the new Ninja H2 has cleaner exhaust emissions, improved fuel economy, and stronger midrange torque thanks to some tweaks made with the engine. The Ninja H2 SX SE receives more upgrades, namely, the Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Skyhook technology and the front Brembo Stylema monobloc brake calipers.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As for the Versys, the bike gets a new front cowling inspired by its bigger sibling, the Versys 1000. It is now equipped with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), a new height-adjustable windshield, LED headlights, a 4.3-inch full-color TFT LCD that can be connected to a smartphone, and a new USB outlet.

Continue reading below ↓

What do you think of these updates, readers? Do you think it’s about time similar tech arrived in our market?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.