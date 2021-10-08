The Kawasaki Z900, priced at P505k, is finally available on the local market

Rejoice, naked-bike fans. Kawasaki Motors Philippines has finally decided to bring in the Z900, which features a potent in-line-four engine, sharp ‘Sugomi’ styling, and Kawasaki’s current-gen tech. This mean, green naked machine is sure to have lots of riders reevaluating their finances.

Local Kawasaki dealerships quietly carried out the announcement by posting about the bike’s availability on their respective Facebook pages. The most notable thing, though, is the bike’s price tag: a tempting P505,000.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki Philippines

What does that amount get you? Well, there’s the 948cc liquid-cooled mill that produces 123.6hp at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of torque at 7,700rpm. The Z900 also has Kawasaki’s full-color TFT dash with smartphone connectivity and access to a suite of electronics. Its iconic Z-styling sets the line apart from other naked bikes in the market.

ABS-equipped Nissin calipers bite onto twin 300mm rotors up front and a single 250mm rotor at the rear for stopping power. A 41mm inverted front fork and a horizontal back-link monoshock work in tandem for stable and sporty suspension performance.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki Philippines

The electronics package includes Kawasaki Traction Control for safety in inclement weather; four riding modes for every occasion; and two power modes for more manageable power delivery. An assist and slipper clutch makes the bike even easier to handle on a daily basis.

At the moment, it seems only the Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black color is available locally, but here’s hoping we get the SE version sometime soon. Want to swing a leg over the Z900’s 32.28-inch-high seat? Check out your nearest Kawasaki dealership or contact the brand via Facebook for inquiries.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

NOTE: This article appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

