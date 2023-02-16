Brabus has turned the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo into a stealthy 180hp steed

Last year Brabus announced a link-up with KTM that saw the German tuner make its maiden foray into modified motorbikes. The result was the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo-based Brabus 1300 R.

Skip forward 12 months and we have Brabus’ second bike—the 1300 R Edition 23.

PHOTO BY Brabus

Now, as you might be able to tell from the name, this is essentially a lightly adapted version of the original bike. There’s even more carbon fiber than last time, the red leather seat has been swapped out for black, and there are new side panels, air ducts, and mirrors.

If you remember the previous bike—Brabus didn’t actually make any performance modifications to the base KTM, although considering its 1.3-liter LC8 V-Twin engine already makes 180hp and 140Nm of torque as standard, that’s probably fair enough.

Brabus refers to this Edition 23 as ‘the follow-up’ to its previous effort, but more will be built this time with 145 units in a ‘superblack’ colorway and a further 145 in ‘stealth grey.’ Only 144 in total were built last time around, so you’ve a better chance of getting your hands on an Edition 23 if a Brabus bike is on the wishlist…

More photos of the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.