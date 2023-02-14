Motoring News

LTO registration renewal can now be done online

by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has been rolling out new initiatives to make the motor vehicle registration renewal process easier and more seamless for motorists. The recent opening of the drive-thru renewal centers in southern regions are a good example.

Now, the LTO has made an even bigger announcement: LTO registration renewal can now be done online via the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS). Car owners, however, need to have a record of motor vehicle registration renewal using the LTMS portal.

For first-timers, you can head to any LTO district office and let the agency’s personnel transact using the LTMS portal on your behalf. For the succeeding years that you’ll have to renew your registration, the details of your vehicle will then reflect in the system.

Before you begin your online transaction, make sure you’ve secured a Certificate of Coverage (COC) from your preferred insurance provider as well as a motor vehicle inspection report from any accredited Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (PMVIC).

What do you think, readers? How will an online registration renewal process affect your experience as car owners?

Online LTO registration renewal:

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

