2022 Makina Moto Show: Kymco launches new DT X360 in PH starting at P239k

Kymco’s sub-400cc maxi-scooter lineup continues to grow. At this year’s Makina Moto Show, the Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer has launched the new DT X360.

The DT X360 arrives in two versions: a 300cc and a 350cc variant. Both bikes feature familiar Kymco styling, with butterfly-like headlamps and a beak up front. There’s also a sizeable windshield up top. The maxi-scoot has a very bulky physique overall.

The two DT X360 variants are virtually identical in other aspects as well. Both have listed seat heights of 800mm, 1,550mm wheelbases, and 12.5-liter tanks. Both versions are also equipped with dual disc brakes with front and rear ABS with a traction control system to boot.

As for the two engine options, the smaller one is a 276cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 22.48hp at 7,500rpm and 23.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The bigger one, meanwhile, is a 321cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that produces 27.77hp at 7,500rpm and 29.3Nm of torque at 5,750rpm.

The new DT X360-300cc is priced at P239,000, while the DT X360-350cc goes for P269,000. Both models are being offered with P10,000 introductory discounts until the end of August.

What do you think of Kymco’s newest maxi-scooter? Do you like what you’ve seen so far?

