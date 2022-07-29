Motorcycle News

2022 Makina Moto Show: Kymco launches new DT X360 in PH starting at P239k

Both 300cc and 350cc variants get a P10,000 introductory discount
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

Kymco’s sub-400cc maxi-scooter lineup continues to grow. At this year’s Makina Moto Show, the Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer has launched the new DT X360.

The DT X360 arrives in two versions: a 300cc and a 350cc variant. Both bikes feature familiar Kymco styling, with butterfly-like headlamps and a beak up front. There’s also a sizeable windshield up top. The maxi-scoot has a very bulky physique overall.

OTHER MOTORCYCLE NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Suzuki PH launches new Avenis scooter priced at P77,900
The new Honda Click 160 has arrived in PH priced at P116,900

Kymco DT X360 2023 launch at the 2022 Makina Moto Show

Continue reading below ↓

The two DT X360 variants are virtually identical in other aspects as well. Both have listed seat heights of 800mm, 1,550mm wheelbases, and 12.5-liter tanks. Both versions are also equipped with dual disc brakes with front and rear ABS with a traction control system to boot.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

As for the two engine options, the smaller one is a 276cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 22.48hp at 7,500rpm and 23.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The bigger one, meanwhile, is a 321cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that produces 27.77hp at 7,500rpm and 29.3Nm of torque at 5,750rpm.

The new DT X360-300cc is priced at P239,000, while the DT X360-350cc goes for P269,000. Both models are being offered with P10,000 introductory discounts until the end of August.

What do you think of Kymco’s newest maxi-scooter? Do you like what you’ve seen so far?

More photos of the Kymco DT X360 2023:

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
2022 Makina Moto Show: New Honda Wave RSX now in PH with P61,900 starting price
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱