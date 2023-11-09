EICMA 2023: Say hello to the Elettra, Lambretta’s first electric scooter

It’s not just petrol-powered naked bikes and adventure bikes that are being unveiled at this year’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA)—there are some electric offerings breaking cover, too.

One of the first big names to reveal its newest electric model is Lambretta, a brand known for its retro scooters. Lambretta’s first foray into the electric field is the Elettra, the stylish and futuristic two-wheeler you see here.

PHOTO BY Lambretta

Frankly, this looks like a concept bike, but Lambretta has confirmed that this will go into production. From the DRL up top, the headlight below, and the sharp, bulky fairings all around, this looks nothing like the Lambrettas we’ve seen before.

The scooter’s got a snazzy colorway, too, with a gray finish accentuated by the beautiful teal-ish seat matched with the same colors on the wheels. There appears to be light accents on the sides, too, which adds to the overall futuristic vibe.

The Elettra is powered by a 4.6kWh lithium battery and a 15hp electric motor. Charging time for this system takes five and half hours with a regular charger plugged into a 220V socket. With a fast charger, it can go up to 80% in just 35 minutes.

This should be pretty manageable to ride, as seat height is listed at just 780mm and total weight is at 135kg. Top speed, meanwhile, is at an impressive 110kph. No timeline yet, though, on the production and eventual availability. In any case, this looks promising, and we reckon our market could use something like this in the future, too.

More photos of the Lambretta Elettra:

PHOTO BY Lambretta

PHOTO BY Lambretta

PHOTO BY Lambretta