In 2025, Moto Guzzi fans will be able to visit the brand’s sprawling new HQ

After a hundred years of producing distinctive motorcycles, Moto Guzzi’s factory in Mandello del Lario, Italy, is getting a much-needed overhaul. For the past century, each and every one of Guzzi’s bikes, including the upcoming V100 Mandello, has rolled out of this facility. Now, the Eagle brand looks forward to its next 100.

Part of Moto Guzzi’s ‘Road to 2121’ vision is to upgrade the factory and transform it into a production facility, museum, and cultural hub. Commissioned for this task is award-winning US architect Greg Lynn, who was named by Forbes magazine as one of the world’s 10 most influential architects.

Lynn kept sustainability in mind when he came up with the project design. New buildings will make use of the existing structures, energy will be managed efficiently, and photovoltaic systems will be used in conjunction with eco-sustainable materials. Changes to the facility include a revamped factory, community meeting spaces, indoor and outdoor spaces that are open to the public, conference facilities, and a hotel and restaurant.

Moto Guzzi will be able to increase its production capacity to meet the growing demand, as well as make the Mandello plant a focal point for bikers and tourists who are interested in motorcycles.

Work will begin at the end of this year, and is projected to be completed sometime in the first half of 2025.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

