It won’t be long now before the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS arrives in PH

At the zenith of MV Agusta’s naked bike range is the Brutale 1000 RR, a 200hp+, winglet-equipped, achingly beautiful work of motorcycle art. With its muscular stance and imposing demeanor, this bike has become an aspirational ride for many.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Also aspirational is the Brutale 1000 RR’s price tag, which can get you a decent family SUV. Is this stunning bike out of your price range? Fret not, as MV Agusta has released a more attainable trim level with the same engine, styling, and character—the Brutale 1000 RS.

Continue reading below ↓

The RS is nearly identical to the RR, with badging as the only immediately visible difference. A closer look, however, reveals that the electronically controlled Öhlins NIX EC fork and TTX shock have been swapped out for a manually adjustable Marzocchi inverted fork and a Sachs rear shock.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Continue reading below ↓

Other changes to ergonomics include higher clip-on handlebars, a new seat, forged footpegs, and new mirrors. Just like the RR, the RS has received updates in the form of titanium rods and valves, new gears that impart reduced friction, DLC coated tappets, and new cam profiles, among others.

See Also

The two models also share the same 998cc in-line four-cylinder engine that produces 208hp. Complementing the RS’s superbike level of power is a 186kg dry weight, which should make for quite an exhilarating riding experience.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Continue reading below ↓

Brakes—the same top-shelf Brembo Stylema units with lean-angle-sensitive cornering ABS—are retained from the RR, as well as the TFT dash with phone connectivity. The cost-saving suspension swap lowers the RS’s starting price to €25,500 (P1.507 million) from the RR’s €32,300 (P1.91 million).

In the Philippines, the RR starts at around P2 million, so hopefully, the RS won’t breach the P1.7-million mark. MV Agusta Philippines has confirmed the arrival of the accessible liter-class hypernaked, so stay tuned for official pricing.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.