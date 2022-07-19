MV Agusta’s limited-edition RC models look dashing in their new liveries

MV Agusta—the Italian brand responsible for building some of the world’s wildest two-wheelers—has rolled out a new trio of limited-edition bikes. The RC series consists of stylish new versions of the Dragster SCS, the Turismo Veloce SCS, and the F3.

“RC stands for Reparto Corse, Italian for ‘racing department.’ The RC versions of MV Agusta models are inspired by the brand’s racing tradition and are perfectly at ease both on the racetrack and on the road. Everything in an RC MV Agusta is designed and engineered for power and speed. The chassis, the forged aluminum wheels, and the latest evolution of on-board electronics are all adapted for the most demanding, extreme use.”

The bikes are finished in unique red, white, and green RC liveries and are all fitted with dedicated racing accessories. Each has a rear wheel lift mitigation system, a Bosch 9 Plus two-channel ABS, and a quick shifter.

All three RC bikes are powered by the same 798cc liquid- and oil-cooled three-cylinder engine. The F3 produces 147hp and 88Nm, the Turismo Veloce churns out 110hp and 84Nm, and the Dragster does 140hp and 87Nm. With an optional Racing Kit and an ECU remap, the F3’s and Dragster’s peak output goes up by 8hp and 10hp, respectively.

If you had to pick one of these, which would you opt for?

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

