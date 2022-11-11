Peugeot enters adventure scooter segment with new XP400

Peugeot has been making motorcycles for a really long time. Like more than 100 years kind of long. But it’s only now that the brand is dipping its toes in the adventure scooter segment.

At this year’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA), Peugeot Motcycles unveiled its new ADV scooter, the XP400. The new model boasts a quintessential adventure scoot styling, with a beefy front end highlighted by the twin headlights, a beak, and a large windscreen.

Handguards can also be seen on the handlebar, and only subtle decals were added to the fairings. Underneath, you’ll find spoked wheels with chunky-looking tires.

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motocycles

Powering the XP400 is a 400cc Euro 5-compliant PowerMotion engine that churns out 36.7hp at 8,150rpm and 38.1Nm of torque at 5,400rpm. Details from the EICMA reveal are still a bit scarce, though, so we’re not sure what transmission or suspension setup this bike has.

What do you think of this new adventure scooter from Peugeot? Reckon this has a place in our market?

PHOTO BY EICMA

