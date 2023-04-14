Makina 2023: Peugeot’s XP400 adventure scooter is here priced at P555,900

After launching the CFMoto 800NK, Motostrada has also unveiled the new Peugeot XP400 at the 2023 Makina Moto Show. This marks the brand’s entry into the expressway-legal adventure-scooter segment.

The XP400 does boast that ADV scooter design, with an aggressive-looking front end with sculpted fairings, a pair of stylish headlights, a beak, and a large windshield. It also gets a large seat with grab bars at the rear for the pillion. A tire hugger and small fender can be found on the rear wheel.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

Speaking of wheels, the bike sits on 17-inch front and 15-inch spoked rims shod in Pirelli tires. Here below, you’ll also see the 295mm dual-disc and 240mm disc brakes up front and at the back, respectively. Front ABS comes as standard.

As for the powertrain, the XP400 is powered by a 400cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder PowerMotion engine that generates 35.6hp at 8,150rpm and 38.1Nm of torque at 5,400rpm. Top speed is listed at 137kph, and estimated fuel consumption is 26.3km/L.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

Other details to note? The bike has a 231kg curb weight, 815mm seat height, and 1,545mm wheelbase. It has a 13.5-liter fuel tank as well.

The XP400 lands in our market with a P555,900 price tag. What do you make of this new scooter?

More photos of the Peugeot XP400 2023:

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

