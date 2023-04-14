Motorcycle News

Makina 2023: Peugeot’s XP400 adventure scooter is here priced at P555,900

by Leandre Grecia | 6 hours ago
Peugeot XP400 2023
PHOTO: Jason Tulio

After launching the CFMoto 800NK, Motostrada has also unveiled the new Peugeot XP400 at the 2023 Makina Moto Show. This marks the brand’s entry into the expressway-legal adventure-scooter segment.

The XP400 does boast that ADV scooter design, with an aggressive-looking front end with sculpted fairings, a pair of stylish headlights, a beak, and a large windshield. It also gets a large seat with grab bars at the rear for the pillion. A tire hugger and small fender can be found on the rear wheel.

Peugeot XP400 2023

Speaking of wheels, the bike sits on 17-inch front and 15-inch spoked rims shod in Pirelli tires. Here below, you’ll also see the 295mm dual-disc and 240mm disc brakes up front and at the back, respectively. Front ABS comes as standard.

As for the powertrain, the XP400 is powered by a 400cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder PowerMotion engine that generates 35.6hp at 8,150rpm and 38.1Nm of torque at 5,400rpm. Top speed is listed at 137kph, and estimated fuel consumption is 26.3km/L.

Peugeot XP400 2023

Other details to note? The bike has a 231kg curb weight, 815mm seat height, and 1,545mm wheelbase. It has a 13.5-liter fuel tank as well.

The XP400 lands in our market with a P555,900 price tag. What do you make of this new scooter?

More photos of the Peugeot XP400 2023:

Peugeot XP400 2023

Peugeot XP400 2023

Peugeot XP400 2023

Peugeot XP400 2023

PHOTO: Jason Tulio

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

