EICMA 2023: Royal Enfield unveils electric Him-E testbed alongside all-new Himalayan

Royal Enfield isn’t getting left behind on all the action at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA). The Indian manufacturer also had a showcase of its own this year, wherein it displayed the all-new Himalayan—which recently made its debut—as well as the Electric Himalayan Testbed.

First off, the next-gen Himalayan. The overhauled adventure bike features a host of major upgrades with its tech and its design. It still looks very much like a Himalayan, but it not features a sleeker look with the reshaped fuel tank up front. Gone are the boxiness and retro vibe of the bike, as it’s now styled more apt for the times.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

The Himalayan now also features a stronger and stiffer chassis that promises better handling, stability, and balance, which will be key for off-road riding. It also gets a higher air intake for deeper water wading capacity, as well as an adjustable seat for better comfort—all oriented for better off-road performance.

The main highlight of the all-new Himalayan is the bigger powertrain. It now packs a 452cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 39.47hp at 8,000rpm and 40Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. You’ll get peak torque at relatively lower revs, which will be optimal when you’re navigating tricky terrain. This mill is mated to a new six-speed manual gearbox.

Another nifty addition to the all-new Himalayan is the digital instrument cluster that not only provides a wide range of information but also allows for smartphone connectivity. Because who doesn’t want music controls at their fingertips when they’re riding?

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

As mentioned, RE’s famed adventure bike made its first public appearance along with the Electric Himalayan Testbed, dubbed the ‘Him-E’ (pictured above). This electrified two-wheeler is built with the Himalayan’s design ethos together with its Spartan characteristics.

While Royal Enfield has yet to disclose information regarding the electric motorcycle, this is a showcase that the brand intends to go electric in the future. In fact, it has basically done so already, as the Him-E was also tested in the Himalayas prior to EICMA.

We’re told to expect to see more concepts from the brand, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Exciting times ahead for Royal Enfield fans.

More photos of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan:

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield