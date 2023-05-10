Royal Enfield opens new dealership in Lipa City, Batangas

Hardcord Brothers Custom Motorcycles continues to grow Royal Enfield Philippines’ dealership network: The company has now opened its newest facility in Lipa City, Batangas.

Royal Enfield Lipa is located at Motorrad Alley Lipa and is now officially the seventh exclusive store in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. The other six are namely: Bacoor, Cebu, Davao, Dumaguete, Pasig, and Quezon City.

“It has been our constant endeavour to build greater accessibility for discerning customers and widen our footprint in the Asia Pacific region,” said Royal Enfield head of business for Asia Pacific Anuj Dua. “We have witnessed significant demand across key markets in the Asia Pacific region, Philippines is a perfect example of this. Being one of the fastest-growing two-wheeler markets in the world, the country has shown tremendous potential for growth and is poised to become a huge market for the middle-weight motorcycle segment.

“Motorcycling aspirants here are quickly catching on the trend of leisure motorcycling,” he added. “With an intent to significantly expand our reach and build a robust network, we are happy to announce the launch of a new store in Lipa City.”

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

“This partnership with New Nemar is a milestone as it opens bigger opportunities for the brand and makes Royal Enfield accessibility for new and old clients a welcome development,” said Hardcore Brothers Custom Motorcycles president and CEO Jimmy Barinaga. “The dealer team is well trained by us and their aggressive stance in the market compliments our style of prioritizing the big community we have established.”

Any Royal Enfield customers and aspiring owners here from down south? Here’s another new showroom you ought to check out.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

