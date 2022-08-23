The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 lands in PH with a P311k price tag

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield unveiled the Scram 411, a hip off-road-ready bike based on the Himalayan. Now, the stylish two-wheeler has landed in our market.

Local RE distributor Hardcore Brothers Custom Motorcycles officially launched the new Scram 411, adding yet another model to its growing lineup. The Scram 411 arrives bearing the same characteristics as the global model—from the looks to the engine.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Powering the Scram is a 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 25hp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. This unit is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Locally, the Scram 411 is also equipped with dual-channel ABS with a 300mm and 240mm disc brakes up front and at the rear, respectively. The bike sits on 19-inch front wheels shod in 100/90-19 rubber and 17-inch rear wheels with 120/90-17 tires.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is priced at P311,000 in the Philippines. The same hip colorways—Graphite Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Yellow—are all available here. Opt for the Blazing Black and Skyline Blue finishes and it’ll add P2,000 to the SRP, while White Flame and Silver Spirt up the sticker price by P4,000.

So... does this mean the Hunter 350’s up next? One can dream.

More photos of the Royal Enfield Scram 411:

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

