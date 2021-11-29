The Royal Enfield SG650 is a futuristic concept motorbike with retro design cues

It’s easy for car and motorbike manufacturers to get carried away when creating concepts. We’re not complaining, mind you—the motoring world has been graced with countless memorable rides born from over-the-top ideas. It’s just that fans also appreciate it whenever brands come up with something more grounded while showing off its design chops.

The Royal Enfield SG650 Concept is a fine example of this. Unveiled at this year’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) in Milan, the two-wheeler strikes a fine balance between looking forward to the future of riding and staying true to the company’s roots.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

According to the brand’s chief of design Mark Wells, the SG650 is a motorcycle that’s all about transition.

“The goal: to build a unique concept motorcycle that pays homage to Royal Enfield’s rich history of custom motorcycles, but one that wasn’t encumbered by the past.”

To achieve this ‘neo-retro’ aesthetic, designers machined the SG650’s tank from a solid block of aluminum and wrapped it in digital graphics. Many of the components you see in this concept are also fabricated exclusively for use with this bike.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Anti-lock brakes are integrated into the vehicle’s wheels, and stopping duties are handled by bespoke brake calipers. The floating seat features nice hand-stitched leather for a premium effect. The bike’s 650 twin engine and its exhausts are also blacked out, a design choice that contrasts nicely with the aluminum bits scatters throughout the build.

Again, we have to stress that this is still just purely a concept. It’s one, though, that features a look that leans more towards production than being stuck within the pages of a fancy coffee table book. Think something like this will ever hit Royal Enfield showrooms in the future?

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

