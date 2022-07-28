Suzuki PH launches new Avenis scooter priced at P77,900

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) teased a new scooter earlier this month, and judging by the sheer number of clicks that story got, a lot of you are probably waiting around for this. Well, here it is—the new Suzuki Avenis.

The Avenis is what Suzuki calls a ‘muscular sporty scooter,’ and it sure does look the part. It boasts a more aggressive-looking design than its Burgman Street and Skydrive Sport/Crossover stablemates.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Sharp character lines and rugged edges accentuate the body of this scoot, and the two-tone finish as well as the decals on the fairings add more flavor to the design. The headlamp is placed a bit low similar to the Burgman Street, while the signal lamps remain mounted up top flanking the tiny windshield.

At the rear, the Avenis gets a gloss-black 3D badge and split-type taillights. You’ll also spot a round thing behind the seat—that’s the fuel lid. Instead of keeping it under the seat, Suzuki has opted to place it outside for safety and convenience, and the execution actually looks decent.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Powering the Avenis is a 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected gasoline engine that’s mated to a continuously variable transmission. According to World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) figures, this scooter can do about 54km/L. As for its top speed, Suzuki claims this can reach up to 110-115kph.

The scooter doesn’t come equipped with an anti-lock braking system, which is expected of a bike at this price point—more on that later. What the Avenis does get is a combi-brake system for safer braking.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Other amenities here include an instrument cluster that provides information on engine temperature and battery voltage. It also displays the speedometer, the digital clock, dual trip meters, fuel consumption, a digital clock, and the fuel gauge.

It sports a one-liter front glove box with a built-in USB charging port as well as a 21.8-liter underseat compartment with a 10kg loading capacity. There are also two hooks mounted above the floorboard, both of which can carry up to 1.5kg.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Now, for the price: The new Suzuki Avenis comes in one variant that sells for P77,900. Color options are namely: Metallic Matte Black, Pearl Mirage White, and Pearl Blaze Orange.

What do you think of this new scooter, riders? You can check out more photos of it below.

More photos of the Suzuki Avenis 2023:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

