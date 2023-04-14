Makina 2023: The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 EX gets a larger rear wheel and a P92.4k tag

Suzuki has also joined the festivities at this year’s Makina Moto Show, where it has just unveiled the new Burgman Street 125 EX.

What’s new with the scooter, you might ask? Well, if you’re one of those complaining how the old Burgman Street’s rear wheel was too small, then get this: the new EX variant comes with a larger 12-inch rear wheel shod in a 100/80-12 tubeless tire.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Makina 2023: Kymco Xciting VS 400 launched in PH priced at P399k

How much bigger is the all-new Ford Territory over its predecessor?

The styling remains the same for the most part, though this Burgman does get new Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black finishes. It also packs a familiar 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder gasoline engine that churns out 8.45hp at 6,500rpm and 10Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. This can supposedly do 52.6km/L.

The bike’s seat height is listed at 780mm and it has a 5.5-liter fuel tank. It features an engine auto stop-start system.

The scooter stickers for P92,400. What do you think of this new Burgman Street?

More photos of the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 EX 2023:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia