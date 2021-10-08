Trick or treat: The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom Edition is ready for Halloween

Suzuki has been pumping out quite a few new and improved bikes this year. The latest machine to receive special treatment from the Shizuoka-based brand is its top-of-the-line superbike: the GSX-R1000R.

Designated as the ‘Phantom Edition,’ the slick sportbike is true to its ghostly moniker. Metallic Black Matt No. 2 paint is complemented by gold wheels and a Showa Balance Free front fork. The aesthetic distinction from the stock GSX-R1000R doesn’t stop there, though.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The Phantom package includes Showa suspension bits, a carbon Yoshimura R11 Sq exhaust with a matching heat shield, clutch and brake lever guards, a tank pad, carbon fuel-cap trim, a rear seat cowl, and a smoked double-bubble windscreen.

Otherwise, this GSX-R is essentially the same as the standard variant. Propulsion comes from a potent 999.8cc DOHC in-line-four engine with 199hp and 117Nm of torque on tap. The mill is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox with a bidirectional quickshifter and Suzuki’s Clutch Assist System.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The chassis features big-name components: Brembo brakes up front and a Nissin unit at the rear, and Bridgestone Racing Street RS11 rubber providing grip. As with any modern superbike, the electronics setup is nothing short of comprehensive. Functions like Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, Motion Track ABS, Low RPM Assist, lean angle-sensitive traction control, and launch control can be accessed via a multifunction LCD.

Only a hundred units of this blacked-out bike will be produced, exclusively for the UK market. Pricing is set at £17,499 (P1,200,000).

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

