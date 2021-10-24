Suzuki is celebrating its EWC win with a replica kit for the GSX-S1000

Suzuki has been a motorsports powerhouse, securing victory at the Isle of Man TT, Motocross GP, and MotoGP. Now, the Japanese manufacturer’s racing team has taken its latest win at the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC).

As this season’s champion, the Suzuki Yoshimura SERT Motul Team will be sharing its racing colors with the public. The brand has announced replica kits that will dress up the GSX-S1000 and the GSX-S950 in the champion squad’s colors and decals.

Black, red, and blue dominate the winning GSX-R1000R’s racing livery, which is also plastered with stickers from Yoshimura, Motul, PIAA, and other partner brands. While all these colors (and most of the stickers) are carried over to the GSX-S replica kit, a full Yoshimura exhaust isn’t part of the package.

What it does appear to include are the decal set, a rear seat cowl, wheel stickers, an alternate plate holder, and a small windscreen bearing the Suzuki EWC-winning bike’s racing number.

The EWC edition GSX-S1000 is no different mechanically from the standard variant, and is powered by a 999cc DOHC, liquid-cooled in-line-four engine good for 150hp at 11,000rpm. Managing this superbike-derived mill is a full electronics package that includes multiple riding modes, adjustable traction control, a bi-directional quickshifter, a clutch assist system, and a low-rpm assist feature.

If you wish to celebrate Suzuki’s victory by getting the replica kit, you need a friend or relative in France, which is the only market it’s confirmed for as of this writing.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

