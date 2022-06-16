Suzuki PH is throwing in a free HJC RPHA 11 helmet for every GSX-S750 purchase

Buying a motorcycle always entails buying the right gear. You can’t ride your bike out from the dealership if you don’t have a helmet, right? Well, Suzuki Philippines’ (SPH) new promo has got that problem sorted out.

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has just announced that all purchases of the Suzuki GSX-S750 now come with a free HJC RPHA 11 helmet. Look:

The ad implies the free helmet is an HJC RPHA 11 Captain America edition that goes for around P30,000. The post also says “helmet color may vary according to availability,” so we’re not sure if SPH will also be giving away standard RPHA 11 models. Those ones, meanwhile, sell for about P20,000. Either way, the free shell you’ll be getting will be a pretty solid one.

As for Suzuki’s middleweight naked bike, that one has a P559,000 SRP. It’s powered by a 750cc liquid-cooled, four-cylinder, fuel-injected gasoline engine that’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It can be had in Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Oort Gray, Metallic Matte Black, or Pearl Brilliant White. It’ll be up to you how you mix and match those with the available helmet colors.

