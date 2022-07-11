A new Suzuki scooter will land in PH this month

Well, well, well—it looks like Suzuki Philippines (SPH) is getting busy bolstering its motorcycle lineup this year. Fresh off the launch of the GSX-S1000GT, the company is set to unveil yet another new model later this month.

Suzuki has released teasers of an upcoming model that it calls “the first-ever Muscle Scooter in the country.” The image you see above is a brightened-up version of the official preview—we used it here just so you guys can get a clearer glimpse.

Any guesses on what this new model could be? The good part is we won’t have to wait long enough, as the official launch will happen in a few weeks on July 28, 2022. But for now, you can check out the official teaser below and tell us what you think in the comments.

Teaser of upcoming Suzuki scooter:

