A massive gathering of Suzuki Raiders is happening on July 16 in Pasay City

For the longest time, when someone says underbone, the Suzuki Raider R150 has been top of mind. It’s been the long-standing ‘underbone king’ in the Philippine market, and it looks like it won’t be relinquishing its crown anytime soon.

This year, Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines is breaching a milestone with the Raider, as it marks two decades—yes, it’s been that long—of the motorcycle’s reign at the top of its segment. In celebration, Suzuki will be hosting the Raider R150 Summit 2023 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City this year

PHOTO BY Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines

The upcoming summit could easily be the largest gathering of Raiders in the country to date. It’s happening on July 16, and Suzuki has officially opened the online registration which you can check out below.

Any Raider fans or owners here? Will you be joining this year’s event?

Suzuki Raider R150 Summit 2023

