Motorcycle News

A massive gathering of Suzuki Raiders is happening on July 16 in Pasay City

Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines will host the Raider R150 Summit 2023
by Leandre Grecia | 6 hours ago
photo of the Suzuki Raider R150 Carb
PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines
MOTORCYCLE BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Suzuki
MOTORCYCLE MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Suzuki Raider R150

For the longest time, when someone says underbone, the Suzuki Raider R150 has been top of mind. It’s been the long-standing ‘underbone king’ in the Philippine market, and it looks like it won’t be relinquishing its crown anytime soon.

This year, Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines is breaching a milestone with the Raider, as it marks two decades—yes, it’s been that long—of the motorcycle’s reign at the top of its segment. In celebration, Suzuki will be hosting the Raider R150 Summit 2023 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City this year

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
It’s really sad to see a beautiful classic car burn down
PH fuel price update: Diesel up by P1.05/L, gas by P0.20/L this week

Suzuki Raider R150 in Metallic Triton Blue finish

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The upcoming summit could easily be the largest gathering of Raiders in the country to date. It’s happening on July 16, and Suzuki has officially opened the online registration which you can check out below.

Any Raider fans or owners here? Will you be joining this year’s event?

Suzuki Raider R150 Summit 2023

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now

See Also

Read Next
Check out this motorcycle ambulance concept for LGUs to use
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱