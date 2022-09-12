Suzuki makes the V-Strom even more off-road capable with new 1050DE variant

The V-Strom is arguably the most capable go-anywhere bike in Suzuki’s two-wheeler lineup. It’s now bound to become even more so, as the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has announced a host of upgrades for 2023.

Specifically, Suzuki has introduced tech improvements for the V-Strom 1050. It has also launched the new 1050DE, a V-Strom with even more off-road oriented features.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 2023 updates:

The standard V-Strom 10150 gets a new bi-directional quickshifter, an enhanced Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) electronic control system, and an upgraded cruise control system that allows for wider speed range and gear positions. The updated five-inch TFT LCD meter now also displays information on the S.I.R.S. including the setting status for better usability and added convenience.

All these are also available in the V-Strom 1050DE, only this one gets an added gravel (G) mode in the traction control system. This variant likewise has cancellable ABS for the rear brake to allow for further optimization when riding over gravel and other road surfaces.

The V-Strom 1050DE also sits on wire-spoked wheels unlike the standard 1050. The former also has an accessory bar and a center stand added to the package, while the boxes pictured above come as added options. Both V-Stroms retain the existing engine, which is the 1,037cc 90-degree V-twin powertrain that churns out 107hp and 100Nm.

The updated V-Strom 1050 and new V-Strom 1050DE are set to go on sale in Europe and North America starting January next year. Would you like to see these new and improved models eventually make their way to our market, too?

