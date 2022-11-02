The new Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX is now available in PH priced at P229k

Our market’s starting to see more and more of these small-displacement adventure bikes and scooters. That’s great news, of course, as these smaller motorcycles are often fit for a lot of Pinoy riders in terms of both size and budget.

The latest entry we have is from Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines: the new Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX launched over the weekend at the recent Makina Moto Tiangge. As the name suggests, it’s basically a smaller clone of the V-Strom 650 and 1050 XT models.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Honda CB150X is now in PH with a P163,900 price tag

First ride: The new Suzuki Avenis looks ready to shake up the local scooter market

PHOTO BY Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The design isn’t the only thing the V-Strom 250 SX shares with a stablemate. Its 249cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine is the same one found in the Gixxer 250. This powertrain generates 26.15hp at 9,300rpm and 22.2Nm of torque at 7,300rpm and is mated to a six-speed constant mesh manual transmission.

The V-Strom 250 measures 2,180mm long, 880mm wide, and 1,355mm tall with a 1,440mm wheelbase and 205mm of ground clearance. Curb weight is listed at 167kg, while seat height is at 835mm or 32.8 inches. The bike is fitted with a 12-liter fuel tank.

This baby V-Strom also sits on 19-inch and 17-inch rear wheels both shod in tubeless tires and equipped with disc brakes. Dual-channel ABS is also available.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX is now available in the Philippines for P229,000. Color options include Champion Yellow and Glass Sparkle Black. What do you think of this new bike from Suzuki? Think the brand has another potential hit on its hands?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.