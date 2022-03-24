Triumph, Gibson build a one-of-a-kind bike for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Earlier this month, British motorcycle maker Triumph announced a collaboration with American guitar manufacturer and music industry legend Gibson. Well, the two brands have now unveiled the fruits of their partnership, they sure don’t disappoint.

What you’re looking at below are custom iterations of 1959 icons in the Triumph Bonneville T120 and the Gibson Les Paul Standard. Both of these were hand-customized by Triumph’s design team at the company’s factory workshop in Hinckley, England.

PHOTO BY Triumph

The custom Bonneville T120, dubbed the 1959 Legends Custom Edition, features Gibson design detailing highlighted by the tank’s hand-painted sunburst paint scheme. The colorway incorporates a Jet Black guitar neck that provides contrast up top. Gibson badges can also be found on the tank cover as well as on the fenders and the sides. A plated Gibson logo is also plastered onto the engine underneath. As a neat touch, the brown leather seat is also stitched with three pick holders at the rear.

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

The custom Les Paul Reissue also bears the same 1959 Legends Custom Edition name. It’s an accurate clone of the original 1959 Les Paul Standard that’s often called the ‘holy grail of guitars.’ It features a hand coach-lined pickguard inspired by the Bonneville’s engine fins as well as a laser-etched Triumph logo on the lower pickup cover. It also sports a ‘Triumph Gibson 1959 Legends’ partnership logo at the back.

Both the Bonneville T120 and the Les Paul will be offered as the highest fundraiser reward for the 2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, and both will come with bespoke certificates of authenticity signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor and Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian.

More photos of the Triumph 1959 Legends Custom Edition

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

