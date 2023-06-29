Motorcycle News

Triumph unveils two new entry-level 400cc big bikes

Meet the Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400
by Leandre Grecia | 8 hours ago
Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400
PHOTO: Triumph

Triumph has some pretty impressive motorcycles in its portfolio. From the Trident to the Tiger, there’s a wide range of performance, touring, and off-road bikes to choose from. The only thing that’s missing from this lineup? An entry-level offering.

Well, that’s about to change, as Triumph has now unveiled not just one but two new 400cc models: the Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400.

Triumph Speed 400 specs and features

Triumph Speed 400

The Speed 400 is a classic-looking naked, and it’s probably what the child of the Trident and the Speed Twin would look like. It’s powered by a 398cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 39.5hp at 8,000rpm and 37.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The bike is fitted with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, is equipped with front and rear discs, and  gets dual-channel ABS. The bike weighs 170kg and has a 790mm seat height.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X specs and features

Triumph Scrambler 400

The Scrambler 400 X, meanwhile, is basically a smaller sibling of the bigger Scrambler models. It gets the exact same powertrain as the Speed 400, but it sits on 17-inch front and rear wheels. It also gets dual disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. This one weighs a bit heavier at 179kg and has a higher seat height at 835mm.

Both of these bikes will be available by January 2024. Do you think these are models we could use in the Philippines?

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

