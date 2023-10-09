Triumph Speed 400 to be priced at P299k, Scrambler 400 X at P339k in PH

Triumph treated us to something entirely new in its lineup earlier this year: two new entry-level motorcycles in the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X. These two are far from the bikes we’ve been seeing from the British brand over the years.

They’re small, seemingly economical, and supposedly budget-friendly. But the big questions “when are these coming” and “how much will these go for” remained. Well, Triumph Motorcycles Philippines now has answers.

PHOTO BY Triumph

The Triumph Speed 400 will be priced at an enticing P299,000 in the Philippines. The Scrambler X, meanwhile, will sticker for P339,000. Both models take aim at all the affordable big bikes currently available in the market, such as the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, the KTM 390 Duke, and the Kawasaki Dominar 400 UG.

PHOTO BY Triumph

Both Triumph bikes are powered by a 398cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 39.5hp at 8,000rpm and 37.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Both models come with dual disc brakes and dual-channel ABS as standard.

The two new two-wheelers will arrive in the Philippines in the first quarter of 2024. If you ask us, we think these really have the potential to be huge hits for the brand here in our market. But what do you guys think?

