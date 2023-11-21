Verge’s electric superbikes will get AI and video-game tech

Verge Motorcycles is working on new connected tech for its electric superbikes. The EV outfit calls the software and intelligence platform Starmatter, which integrates Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Starmatter will power remote updates, sensor tech, AI deployment... and the user interface. On a bike? Yes, the display screen on a bike.

Verge chief tech boss Marko Lehtimaki said: “With Starmatter, we want to revolutionize the perception of the life cycle and intelligence of motorcycles. Typically, a vehicle is at its best when new, while smartphones, for example, gain completely new features that significantly improve their functionality year after year. We want to bring the same philosophy to the vehicle industry and guarantee Verge’s customers an intelligent and personalised riding experience, as well as the best possible version of the bike at all times.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

BYD launches new Atto 3 EV with a P1.598-M starting price

Starlet, Echo, Yaris: Toyota PH's subcompact hatchbacks through the years

PHOTO BY Verge ee

Over-the-air updates help engineers eke out much-needed range and deploy improvements quickly, rather than waiting for the next iteration of motorcycle, so it's no bad thing. Lehtimakl adds: “Advanced software is in the DNA of Verge superbikes, but Starmatter is something even bigger. It is like an invisible layer of star matter that covers the bike, personalizing the riding experience for each user on an individual level and enabling new exciting features. Such a comprehensive technological leap has never before been seen in motorcycles.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Weird space analogies aside, Starmatter will use a comprehensive sensor package, including GPS positioning, an accelerometer, Bluetooth, 4G, and wifi connectivity to refine its bikes’ features, such as charging, and identify when the bikes need servicing more precisely.

For the user interface, Verge is collaborating with Epic Games – responsible for creating the Alan Wake, GTA, and Rocket League franchises. Its Unreal Engine powers the 3D graphics of some of the world’s most popular video games, including Hogwarts Legacy and Hot Wheels Unleased 2: Turbocharged, and now the Verge Motorcycles display screen. Verge tells us this is the very first time a bike manufacturer has adopted this technology.

“The Unreal Engine by Epic Games makes Verge’s user interface as impressive as the bike itself. Unreal Engine is known for its stunning real-time graphics, which we have used to create a visual experience that fits Verge’s brand and design identity. The new HMI makes the bike an intelligent partner instead of just a vehicle.”

Clever bikes? Next they’ll be telling us the things can ride themselves...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.