Vespa has produced its most powerful scooter yet

We can hear the Ducati Panigale riders quaking in their boots from here, as Vespa announces its most powerful production model ever.

The new GTV features something Vespa calls the 300 HPE (which stands for High Performance Engine, no less). It’s a 278cc single-cylinder unit that produces a barely-believable 23hp. Good grief!

Unveiled at EICMA 2022 in Milan, the GTV is apparently “the most authentically sporty Vespa ever” and features a front mudguard-mounted LED light, matte black five-spoke wheels, and a bespoke ‘Beige Avvolgente Opaco’ color scheme with orange accents. Interesting choice.

PHOTO BY Vespa

There’s also a fully-digital instrument cluster, keyless-go and a “small yet aggressive top fairing” ahead of the handlebars that Vespa says is “clearly inspired by the racing world.” Because of course.

To keep all 23 of those horses in check, there’s ABS and an electronic traction control system too. Thank goodness for that.

More photos of the Vespa GTV 2023:

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.