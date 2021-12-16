Vespa PH opens new dealership in SM Mall of Asia

It’s been an eventful 75th year for Vespa, and here in the Philippines, the motorcycle manufacturer is ending 2021 with the launch of its newest dealership at the SM Mall of Asia.

“The pandemic magnified the Filipino’s interest in riding motorcycles,” said Jojo Magpoc, one of the co-directors of Moto Filiale, Vespa Mall of Asia’s parent company. “We saw the opportunity for this market to expand seeing that a lot of us really became outdoor people during the pandemic, weekend rides for motorcycle groups are getting more popular and SM Mall of Asia is really one of the more popular destinations for these groups. So it made sense to open a branch here so these enthusiasts can have a place to meet and hang out.”

Vespa Mall of Asia showcases the brand’s latest models and offers maintenance services and repairs. Along with its opening, the dealership has also launched its VIP Membership Card for its clients. Cardholders will be able to avail of perks, as well as discounts on parts and services, exclusively at this branch.

“When they purchase a unit from us, they are automatically part of the VIP Club. For those with existing Vespa units they just have to accumulate at least P10,000 worth of purchase from our services, parts, and accessories to get a VIP card,” said Moto Filiale co-director Alex Ching. “Benefits include up to 10% discount on parts and accessories and up to 15% discount on services here at Vespa Mall of Asia.”

In addition, the dealership is also looking to launch the Vespa Mall of Asia Sunday Coffee Club in January 2022.

“The idea is every Sunday, those who ride to Mall of Asia using their Vespa scooters get free coffee and they also get to chat with other Vespa owners to share tips with each other,” said Moto Filiale co-director Bon Ramos. “That’s the vision that we have for Vespa Mall of Asia, aside from us carrying and selling Vespa units, we also want to give our customers the full package starting with outstanding after-sales support, introducing them to the Vespa community, and providing them with the ultimate Vespa experience.”

Any Vespa customers here from this side of the metro? You might want to check this new facility out.

