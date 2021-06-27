A Star Wars-themed Yamaha NMax, this is

Brazilian riders and Star Wars fans just received a special treat in the form of special-edition NMax scooters: Two space-opera-themed versions of the model have been released—one for both sides of the Force—to commemorate 50 years of the brand’s presence in Brazil.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

First is the Rebel Alliance edition, which takes after the X-Wing Starfighter. The predominantly white machine features the Rebel Alliance’s crest and decals similar to those found on the personal spacecraft of series protagonist Luke Skywalker. On the rear quarter of the NMax, eagle-eyed fans can spot ‘Special Edition’ written in Aurebesh, one of the in-universe languages of the series.

Sadly, no mini R2-D2 droid seems to be included in this homage to the X-Wing.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

On the other side of the Force is the Galactic Empire variant, which gets styling cues from the TIE fighter, the Empire’s main starfighter and preferred mode of transport of Darth Vader. With a sinister blend of black and red decals, not to mention ‘Special Edition’ in Aurebesh, this NMax is definitely more imposing than most.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Underneath the decals and paint is a standard NMax powered by a 155cc SOHC single-cylinder engine. While it doesn’t exactly put out starfighter levels of power, the mill generates 15hp at 8,000rpm and 13.9Nm of torque at 6,500rpm—more than adequate for in-city use.

Unlike the NMax that we have in the Philippine market, the Brazilian version does not yet come with a redesigned LCD dash, which means these special-edition scoots aren’t the updated models with Y-Connect.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Included in the package is a limited-edition poster for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, one of the franchise’s most celebrated movies. On the lower right of the poster is a number indicating that the scooter you just purchased is one of only 340 units made for each variant. As per the Yamaha website, all 680 have already been sold out.

Would you like to see special editions like this in our market? Let’s see if Yamaha Motor Philippines has anything up its sleeve.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

