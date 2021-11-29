For 2022, Ducati has made the Panigale V4 easier to use off the track

The latest Ducati to receive a revamp for 2022 is the Panigale V4, the brand’s signature superbike and WSBK racing platform. This Italian stallion gets an all-around refresh, specifically with regards to its engine, ergonomics, electronics, and aerodynamics.

The updates to the 1,103cc V4 engine are interesting—it now makes an additional 1.5hp for a total peak figure of 212hp at 13,000rpm. The EU version has even more power with a 215hp maximum output. Supplementing the small power boost are revised gear ratios that promise better usability at low speeds and a higher top speed.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

Ducati engineers wanted to make the V4 easier to use on the street, which resulted in four power modes: Full, High, Medium, and Low. Low mode seeks to tame the race machine for road use, by softening throttle response a bit and bringing power down to a still respectable 150hp.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In addition, the Panigale’s seat and tank have been tweaked to allow the rider to hold onto the bike better, as well as to reduce the amount of physical effort required to ride. Other changes to the body include more efficient aerodynamics that provide the same amount of downforce as before, while sending more air to cool down the engine.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

A new Öhlins NPX 25/30 semi-active fork gives better comfort, road-bump absorption, and increased handling prowess. At the rear, the suspension componentry is still the same, save for the swingarm pivot point that has been moved 4mm higher for a better anti-squat effect.

The dash has also been redesigned for easier reading and has been given a new Track Evo layout and an SBK style shift indicator for all you track junkies out there.

The 2022 Panigale V4 and V4 S will be available starting December. Prices start at $23,295 (P1.2 million) for the V4, and $29,995 (P1.5 million) for the V4 S.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓



NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.