The all-new Fuso Canter six-wheeler truck is now in PH

The commercial vehicle gets both styling tweaks and mechanical upgrades
by TopGear.com.ph | Just now
PHOTO: Fuso Philippines

An updated commercial vehicle from Fuso Philippines has just landed in our market: the all-new six-wheeler Canter. For all of you business owners currently in the market for a new workhorse, you might want to check this out.

The new Canter gets updated styling up front, with a new-look grille and revised halogen headlamps and foglights. The doors, meanwhile, feature new side-impact beams that strengthen the frame for added protection for both driver and passenger.

Inside, the cabin promises ample leg- and headroom. Finding the correct seating position should be a cinch, too, with reclinable seats and a steering wheel with both tilt and telescopic adjustment. Extra amenities include power windows and a central door lock.

As for the vehicle’s dimensions and capacities, the numbers vary greatly across the range. Check out the table below for more details:

There are two engine options available with the new Canter: the 4P10-KAT2 on the FE73 and the 4P10-KAT4 on all other variants. Both are 3.0-liter turbodiesels, but the former generates 129hp and 300Nm while the latter produces 148hp and 370Nm. The only transmission available is a five-speed manual.

All variants are equipped with three- and two-point seatbelts, power steering, laminated leaf springs with shock absorbers underneath, and ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution. On top of all these, the all-new Canter also features improved fuel efficiency as well as a larger cab-tilt angle for easier engine inspection and maintenance. 

So, does the all-new Fuso Canter tick the right boxes? You can see more of it below:

PHOTO: Fuso Philippines

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

