GAC launches Alphard-rivaling GN8 Master’s Edition with P2.95-M price tag

GAC Motor is updating its roster with a new premium offering: the GN8 Master’s Edition.

This is basically the GN8—the budget-friendly GN6’s older and more luxurious sibling—only it’s wearing a burly new bodykit. There’s an absolutely massive new grille with vertical chrome slats, along with a stylish new bumper and fog lamps accentuating the front fascia.

The minivan also gets new side skirts and a rear bumper that add to the overall look. The exhaust pipe gets a new finish, and there are new LED brake lights and silver skid plates as well.

PHOTO BY GAC Motor

PHOTO BY GAC Motor

Inside, the GN8 is fitted with second-row ottoman car seats with heating and ventilation features and a back massager. There’s a panoramic sunroof, adjustable ambient lighting, an Apple CarPlay-and Android Auto-compatible infotainment system with an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio setup, three-zone automatic climate control, and an air purification system.

No mechanical changes were made, so the minivan is still powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged in-line-four gasoline mill that generates 199hp and 320Nm of torque. The engine sends power to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The new GAC GN8 Master’s Edition comes with a P2,958,000 price tag. Does this look like good alternative to the more expensive Toyota Alphard? Tell us what you think about it in the comments.

PHOTO BY GAC Motor

