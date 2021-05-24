The refreshed 2021 JAC S2 still starts at P748k for now

Welcome to the refreshed JAC S2, the Chinese carmaker’s first launch of 2021. This subcompact-crossover model has been available on the market for a few years already, and now it’s finally getting a few updates.

Style-wise, the changes aren’t drastic at all. The overall look is retained, but the grille is a bit wider and there are fewer chrome and plastic bits up front. The wheels sport a new pattern, too.

The rest of the aesthetic improvements can be seen inside, where the leather seats now feature red contrast stitching. The main update inside the cabin, however, is the infotainment system—the nine-inch touchscreen display now supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Under the hood, the S2 sees no changes, as it still packs a 1.5-liter VVT engine that generates 111hp and 146Nm of torque and can be had with either a CVT or a manual gearbox. JAC says that the updated S2 will feel a bit quicker-responding to throttle input as a result of the change in gear ratio.

As far as prices go, JAC has decided to keep the old SRPs as an introductory offer. The S2 1.5 M5 will still retail for P748,000, while the S2 1.5 CVT will still sticker for P798,000. Once JAC announces the official pricing for its refreshed crossover, we’ll keep you posted.

What do you think of the updated JAC S2, folks? Tell us in the comments.

