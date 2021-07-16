The 2021 Jaguar XF and its new 247hp turbopetrol will set you back P4.59-M

There are actually two new Jaguars being introduced to our market today. Alongside the new F-Pace we wrote about earlier, Coventry Motors Corporation has now also introduced the 2021 XF.

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

The new XF looks fresh, with a more refined front fascia. There’s a new grille and new air intakes up front, all of which are now also outlined by chrome. It also gets new LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ DRLs.

Continue reading below ↓

Out back, the XF gets a wider bumper with a body-colored upper valance that gives the car a lower stance. You can also find redesigned taillights on this end.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

Inside, the XF is still as luxurious as ever. It now has a more driver-centric cockpit design with a reworked center console. There’s a new 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster paired with an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system. The latter is advertised as being faster than the previous XF’s display, and it also features a curved-glass display that’s 48% larger and thrice as bright. This infotainment system is complemented by an updated Meridian audio setup with a total of 12 speakers and one subwoofer.

Continue reading below ↓

Under the hood, the new F-Pace still packs a 2.0-liter Ingenium turbocharged gasoline mill mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that propels the rear wheels. The powertrain gets a huge boost, though, as it is now capable of producing 247hp and 365Nm of torque. This allows the sedan to get to 97kph from a standstill in 6.5sec and top out at 250kph.

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

Other added niceties in the XF include a 360-degree 3D camera system to assist in parking and in maneuvering tight spaces. There’s also active road noise cancellation tech available.

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

As for its pricing, the 2021 Jaguar XF 2.0 S retails for P4,590,000. Care to share your thoughts about this one, readers?

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.