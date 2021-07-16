New turbodiesel Jaguar F-Pace now in PH with P5.59-M price tag

Take a look around, and you’ll notice that compact SUVs are about a dime a dozen these days. Almost every carmaker is beefing up its presence here, and it now takes a lot more to stand out now than it did several years ago.

Jaguar is a luxury brand, though, that’s found little trouble finding its place in the segment. The F-Pace has been one of the most eye-catching models in the business for a while, and now the manufacturer’s official local distributor, Coventry Motors Corporation, is bringing in the model’s updated version.

In the Philippines, the new Jaguar F-Pace S will retail for P5.59 million. For that, you get a new 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine capable of 196hp at 4,250rpm and up to 430Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500rpm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup sends power to all four wheels and is good enough for a top speed of 210kph.

The vehicle gets a handful of exterior and interior enhancements, too. Outside, the new F-Pace gets a new hood, slimmer LED headlights, as well as new tailights, and a new rear bumper. The face also features redesigned air intakes and a grille that endows the compact SUV with a vibe that’s as dynamic as it is intimidating.

Inside, you’ll find a new cockpit design featuring a sportier center console and a new 11.4-inch curved-glass touchscreen (48% larger than the last one) from which you can control the vehicle’s Pivi Pro infotainment system. The drive selector has been revamped and now flaunts cricket-ball stitching and a nice amount of metal, too. And, of course, expect only the most premium vibe here courtesy of a mix of wood veneer and aluminum finishes.

Other neat features include a 3D Surround Camera System, wireless device charging, and a high-definition interactive driver display with an improved interface and graphics. Active Road Noise Cancellation technology also detects vibrations caused by the surface you’re driving on and quiets the cabin by reducing low-frequency noise.

The new F-Pace is already available for order locally. How do you think it stacks up against other premium compact SUVs? Chime in below.

