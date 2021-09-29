The new MG ZS with its 1.3-liter three-cylinder turbo will arrive in PH on October 5

MG Philippines is making some big changes to its lineup next week: The company has confirmed that it will be launching a new turbocharged vehicle to its lineup. No other details were provided, but by the looks of the invite, we’re pretty sure that it’s going to be the new ZS. Look:

PHOTO BY MG Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Look closer and you’ll see that those are the headlights, grille, and foglamps on the refreshed ZS that was launched in the UK last year. What we’re getting will be a bit different, though, as this one will come with a turbo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The powertrain we’re guessing will arrive is a 1.3-liter turbocharged in-line-three gasoline engine. It generates 154hp and 230Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic. It’s got one cylinder fewer and 40hp and 80Nm more than the engine current ZS units in our market have.

But since this is simply a refresh, we’re not expecting to MG Philippines to cut the existing engine from the lineup. In case you didn’t know, that one’s a 114hp, 150Nm 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated engine mated to a CVT.

The launch is scheduled on the afternoon of October 5, 2021, so be sure to check back in here if you want to learn more about the updated crossover. Are you looking forward to the reveal?

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.