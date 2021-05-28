All-wheel-drive Suzuki Vitara now in PH, starts at P1.458-M

As promised, Suzuki Philippines (SPH) has officially launched the Vitara AllGrip. This is the new all-wheel-drive variant that’s just been added to the Vitara lineup. Let’s take a quick look.

At first glance, you might think that no aesthetic changes were made to this AWD Vitara. Yes, the overall shape and styling of the car were retained, but there are actually a few minor exterior enhancements here worth noting.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The front and rear skid plates, as well as the lower bumper garnish up front, have been tweaked a little to give the vehicle a more chiseled look. What’s more, new chrome and black bits have also been plastered on the sides of the car for some added style.

Inside, there aren’t any changes save for the new AllGrip badge embossed on the dash. The interior colors are the same and, and so are the plastic and fabric materials used. The 10-inch infotainment system up front has also been left untouched, which is actually a bummer.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The engine under the hood has also been kept as is, so the Vitara AllGrip still packs a 115hp, 156Nm 1.6-liter petrol engine. The six-speed automatic gearbox here, of course, sends power to all four wheels instead of just the two up front. There are also four different drive modes available: Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock. Drivers can select among these options as needed by simply turning a knob on the center console.

As for its price, the new Suzuki Vitara AllGrip can be had for P1,458,000. The two-tone exterior, meanwhile, sells at a slight premium at P1,468,000.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

“Ever since the new look of Vitara was launched in the Philippine market, we have seen enormous support for the model,” said Suzuki Philippines vice president and general manager for automobile division Keiichi Suzuki. “One of the iconic models of the brand, this newest 4x4 vehicle provides individuality, stylish looks and added confidence on the road. This car will definitely encourage people to drive and bring more fun into their lives.”

What do you think of the new Vitara AllGrip, Internet? Do you reckon SPH make the right call by introducing this new variant here?

