The all-new Honda HR-V will arrive in PH on April 19, will start at P1.3-M

It’s been more than a year since we first laid eyes on the next-generation Honda HR-V, and we understand if you’ve grown impatient waiting for this new model to arrive. Good news for you, though, as Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has just confirmed this subcompact crossover for our market.

HCPI has announced that the all-new HR-V will be arriving on April 19, 2022. Mark your calendars, people. You can check out the official announcement below:

More details about the 2022 Honda HR-V

According to HCPI’s website, there will be two engine options available: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine for the base S variant and a 1.5-liter turbopetrol mill for the top-spec V trim. Unfortunately, this also means that we still won’t be getting the hybrid HR-V in our market.

The carmaker has also confirmed that the all-new HR-V will come equipped with Honda Sensing safety tech, which includes collision-mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane-keep assist, and a road departure mitigation system with lane-departure warning. No word if this will be standard across the range, as with the Civic.

What we do have an idea of the prices: HCPI says the prices for the V Turbo CVT and the S CVT variants will range from P1,300,000 to P1,600,000. Color options for the model are namely: Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and the V-exclusive Premium Opal White Silver. Buyers will have to shell out an extra P20,000 for the latter two colors.

It’s been one new crossover after the other for our market. Frankly, we’ve lost count of just how many of these new models landed in our market over the past half-year or so. But we’re not complaining—the more choices for car buyers, the better.

