Single-cab Isuzu D-Max units have been quietly launched in PH market

Planning to buy an Isuzu D-Max? You’re going to want to check if that price list you’re holding is updated.

The Japanese car manufacturer has quietly made alterations to the local D-Max lineup. As of July, you can now buy the truck as a barer single-cab unit with either a 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain. Check out the updated prices and variants below.

2022 Isuzu D-Max lineup:

Isuzu D-Max RZ4E Single-Cab 4x2 MT – P857,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 Single-Cab 4x4 MT – P1,113,000 Isuzu D-Max RZ4E LT 4x2 MT – P987,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LT 4x4 MT – P1,288,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LS-A 4x2 MT – P1,320,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LS-A 4x2 AT – P1,390,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LS-A 4x4 MT – P1,630,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LS-E 4x4 AT – P1,825,000

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

Notice anything else different besides the addition of single-cab units? That’s right, the number of variants equipped with the brand’s trusty 1.9-liter RZ4E diesel engine has been drastically reduced.

Now, only the LT 4x2 MT is still available with the lower-displacement mill. Prior to this update, both the LS AT and MT could be hand with the engine. We reached out to Isuzu Philippines for comment, though, and were told that these variants are not discontinued and are still available for indent order.

In case you need a refresher, the 3.0-liter 4JJ3-TCX turbodiesel can produce up to 187hp and 450Nm of torque, while the 1.9-liter RZ4E turbodiesel does 148hp and 350Nm. Transmission choices are a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic.

Tell us what you think of the country’s new Isuzu D-Max lineup in the comments.

