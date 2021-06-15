Should Subaru PH expand the Evoltis range with this Onyx Edition variant?

It’s only been a few months since Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) launched the Subaru Evoltis here in our market, but we’re already out here thinking it should expand the lineup a bit further.

Specifically, with this: the Onyx Edition variant. This special-edition trim was just launched in the US for the Ascent—that’s what they call the Evoltis there—and we’re digging it.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Continue reading below ↓

To put it simply, it’s a blacked-out Evoltis. The chrome trim on the grille and the foglamp housings have all been covered in black. The 20-inch alloy wheels sport a sleek dark finish, too. Also, this SUV is adorned by unique Onyx Edition badges.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Subaru

Inside, it gets unique dark accents as well. Here, you’ll also find Subaru’s StarTex water-repellant seats fitted as standard, but for the most part, the cabin remains the same.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

The aesthetic upgrades comprise most of the changes, though. Under the hood, it’s still got the same powertrain as PH-spec Evoltis units—a 2.4-liter turbocharged gasoline boxer engine churning out 256hp and 375Nm mated to a Lineartronic CVT.

What it does get are niceties such as reverse automatic braking, a power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, and keyless entry with push-to-start ignition. These are features unavailable in the Premium variant that sits below the Onyx Edition in the lineup.

Continue reading below ↓

The Onyx Edition can also be specced with a panoramic moonroof, upgraded navigation, and a retractable cargo cover. A different package adds a Starlink eight-inch multimedia navigation system with a 14-speaker Harman Kardon setup.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Seeing as we only have a single Evoltis variant available here in our market, do you reckon this special Onyx Edition trim would be a good addition to the roster? You can check out more photos of it below, and tell us what you think in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.