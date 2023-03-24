Yes, even the all-new Honda CR-V gets the Modulo treatment

Like you, we’re pretty hyped up about that all-new Honda CR-V landing in Southeast Asia. It may not be a low-slung supercar or anything remotely sporty, but the reason why we’re amped up about it is because of its significance. It's been an important model for Honda for decades, and it’s been one of the top-selling C-segment crossovers in the land.

We now have a general idea of what the Philippine-spec might be once it’s out here. We also know the possible powertrain and seating configurations as well. But what we haven’t explored is the Modulo styling kit for it. Yes, Honda’s in-house accessories and styling team wasted no time in giving the popular crossover a bit more jazz.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Opt for the Modulo package and it gets a grille garnish, a chin spoiler, and corner garnishes at the front. It can also be fitted with a stepboard on the side, but that will eat up quite a fair bit of ground clearance if installed. Other Modulo goodies for the CR-V's flanks include window visors, special mirror caps, and garnishes by the lower section of the doors.

As for the rear, the Modulo package adds a slightly larger tailgate spoiler, along with a bumper diffuser, exhaust pipe finishers, a bumper protector, and a bumper garnish. Completing the look for the Modulo pack is a set of black alloy wheels.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Like it? Well, Modulo packages haven’t been sold in the Philippines for quite some time already. That said, some of parts in the package can be bought individually to allow customers to do a bit of mixing and matching. Perhaps we’ll see bits and pieces of the kit appear on the accessories department of local showrooms down the line.

