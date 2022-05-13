Spied: This might be the sixth-generation Honda CR-V

Honda has rolled out five generations of the CR-V since 1996. It was one of the first models to popularize crossovers and remains one of the brand’s best-sellers. The fifth-generation model rolled out in 2017, continuing the successful path laid down by its predecessors. But this model will retire soon as Honda is just about ready to roll out the all-new CR-V.

At least, that’s what it seems like in China. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China (quite a mouthful, eh?) recently approved the sale of the crossover over there. That means we also get to see what the sixth-generation CR-V might look like. Not only that, there are no covers on the car. What you see here is close to the final product.

PHOTO BY Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China

We rendered the 2023 CR-V a few months back and it looks like we’re pretty close to the real deal. At the front is a more dramatic interpretation of the brand’s Solid Wing Face corporate look. It has slim headlights, a bigger and wider grille, and a longer hood compared to the outgoing model.

The gentle curves and broad shoulders of the fifth-gen CR-V make way for more upright and defined lines on the sides. As for the rear, the redesigned crossover retains the signature vertical taillights. But this time around, it’s more angular and has shades of the Volvo XC60.

PHOTO BY Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China

The document from China also presents a few clues. The 240 badge stamped on the tailgate hints that it has the 1.5-liter turbo that powers the new Civic and HR-V. If that’s the case, The CR-V could pack about 175hp and, you guessed it, 240Nm of torque. If those numbers sound familiar, that’s because it’s about the same as the Civic and the recently introduced HR-V.

A hybrid model is also in the works given Honda’s move towards electrified mobility. That said, it is unknown if the next CR-V will still have diesel as one of its engine choices.

Another photo shows that the CR-V will continue to have LaneWatch, Honda’s side mirror-mounted camera that helps eliminate blind spots. You can also bet on it having Honda Sensing, the brand’s active safety technology package. It includes features such as lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

There is no word when Honda will hold the official global reveal of the all-new CR-V. But given that it is getting sales approval from different countries, we could expect it before the year ends. As for the local market, it might take a little longer than that with 2024 being a more likely launch year.

