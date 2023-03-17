2023 Isuzu MU-X makes a sneaky Philippine debut

When Isuzu premiered the facelifted MU-X in mid-2022, one of the most frequent questions asked was, ‘when will it arrive here’? At the time, we placed our bets on an early to mid-2023 debut for the Philippine market. Besides, we typically don’t have to wait that long for Thailand-launched cars to make their way here.

Well, we finally got our answer as Isuzu Philippines has brought in the facelifted SUV to the country. It was a sneaky debut too, as there was no teaser or even a formal launch for the popular SUV. Most of its information is published on the company’s website too, so you can expect to see more updates in the coming days.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

Like the Thai-spec model, most of the updates are minor exterior tweaks. The top-of-the-line model (LS-E) receives a new grille with a black chrome finish. It also gets a new set of 20-inch rotor blade alloy wheels that replace the ‘turbine’ two-tone alloys. Isuzu has also replaced the Marrakesh Brown color option in favor of Norwegian Blue. Satin White also joins the available colors for the four-wheel drive, range-topping MU-X (LS-E 4x4). The LS-E 4x2 also gets Norwegian Blue, but can also be ordered in Onyx Black.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

As for the other variants, the LS-A looks largely the same right down to the wheels but also gets the black chrome grille. The entry-level LS AT on the other hand gets a new design for its 17-inchwheels.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

Isuzu Philippines would like to point out a new feature in the 2023 MU-X. It’s called the Smart Power Tailgate with Step Sensor, and it’s reserved for the LS-E 4x4 and LS-E 4x2. The feature that allows the owners to open its tailgate automatically just by getting close to it. Oh, and there’s no need to ‘kick’ the rear bumper to activate the power tailgate.

Engine choices remain unchanged for the 2023 model year. The LS AT and LS-A MT use the 1.9-liter RZ4-E engine that makes 148hp and 350Nm of torque. If you want more power, you’ll have to get the 3.0-liter with 188hp and 450Nm of torque. All variants, except for the LS-A MT, use a six-speed automatic transmission.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

Here are the prices of the 2023 Isuzu MU-X:

MU-X 1.9 LS AT 4x2 – P1,650,000 (+P60,000)

MU-X LS-A 1.9 MT 4x2 – P1,815,000 (+P45,000)

MU-X 3.0 LS-A AT 4x2 – P1,945,000 (+P45,000)

MU-X 3.0 LS-E AT 4x2 – P2,155,000 (+P55,000)

MU-X 3.0 LS-E AT 4x4 – P2,505,000 (+P55,000)

With the updated MU-X out, it might not be long before Isuzu Philippines rolls out the facelifted D-Max later this year.