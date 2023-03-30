2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L now in PH, retails for P5.49-M

Mention the brand Jeep to most Pinoys, and most probably think of the iconic (and distinctive) Wrangler. We can’t blame them for that, given that it’s the company’s best-selling model in the land. There’s also the Gladiator, which is essentially a Wrangler with a pickup bed, but other models such as the Grand Cherokee don’t really register for local consumers.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

But Jeep Philippines wants you to know that it has more models up its sleeve, and it has recently done so with a bang. The company has brought back the Grand Cherokee in a, um, grand way by launching the longer, more practical long-wheelbase L version. With that, the Grand Cherokee L serves as the flagship model in the Philippines since the Wagoneer is not offered here, at least through official sales channels.

So, what’s the local Grand Cherokee L like? For the Philippines, only one variant is offered, and it’s the seven-passenger version in Limited trim. There’s a more premium six-seater model available in other countries with a pair of captain’s chairs in the second row, but Jeep Philippines opted for practicality for the local market.

PHOTO BY Jeep Philippines

It looks nothing like a Wrangler, but you won’t mistake it for anything else other than a Jeep product. The front bears the company’s signature seven-slot grille, and if you’re familiar with Grand Cherokees from the past, you could call the design evolutionary. For exterior features, the Grand Cherokee L gets chrome trim pieces on the bumper and window surrounds, 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails, and a panoramic sunroof. And for those who are curious about its size, the Grand Cherokee L measures 5204mm long, 1979mm wide, and 1816mm tall.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Inside, the Grand Cherokee L Limited gets a leather trimmed dashboard with contrast stitching, along with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen. The infotainment system uses the latest UConnect 5 software that allows up to five user profiles and a customizable home screen, plus it can connect to multiple smartphones for passengers.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Also included in the Grand Cherokee L is wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heads-up display, and ambient LED lighting.

Moving to the engine, the local spec uses a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that’s good for 278hp and 344Nm of torque. It’s a little less compared to the US version that makes 290hp and 348Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Jeep

This being a Jeep, it has permanent four-wheel drive (no two-wheel drive mode here) with something called Selec-Terrain Traction Management System. Think of it as a selectable off-road drive mode that can be switched from Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow or Mud/Sand at the flip of a switch. Jeep was also rather upfront about its fuel economy with a claim of 8.1 km/l in the city (with stop-start mode engaged) and 11km/l on the highway.

As for price, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited starts at P5,490,000.