The Isuzu D-Max Limited gets chunky tires and a lift, but it's 2WD only

You’ve seen the teasers, and now it’s here. Isuzu Philippines has introduced a new special model for its D-Max, and it’s called the Limited. The Limited tag isn’t there just for show, as only 200 units of this variant will be made.

As it turns out, the Isuzu D-Max Limited goes beyond just cosmetic changes. The pickup also gets some goodies under the chassis.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

It looks like the Toyota Tamaraw will be present at the Japan Mobility Show

The Hyundai Stargazer X lands in PH priced at P1.348-M

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

But first, a quick recap of what’s beed added to the exterior. At the front, there’s a single-bar honeycomb grille and some red highlights for a sportier look. It then gets a set of aftermarket wheels that are shod in all-terrain tires plus a pair of custom stepboards. Of course, we can’t forget about the decals plastered all over the pickup’s body.

Inside, it’s much like the standard D-Max model. The only notable change is a set of limited-edition floormats that sit on the floor. That said, there won’t be a lot of these so they’re for keeps for Isuzu fans.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

So, what are the underchassis changes, you ask? For starters, those all-terrain tires aren’t there just for the heck of it. Because of the larger wheel and tire combination, this particular Isuzu D-Max sits higher than the standard versions. With that, ground clearance has been raised to 260mm.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

But the highlight here is the suspension setup. Yes, it still rides on independent suspension at the front and leaf springs at the back. However, the truck has been fitted with monotuube nitrogen dampers for improved articulation, wheel travel, and ride comfort. Should be good for the trail then, yes?

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

Well, not quite. We wouldn’t dare venture into the deep wilderness with it. It may have all-terrain tires and upgraded suspension, but the Limited only comes in two-wheel drive. Still, that extra clearance should help in wading deep floods around the city. Power still comes courtesy of the familiar 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine and it packs 189hp and 450Nm of torque. The only transmission it shifts with is a six-speed automatic.

As mentioned, only 200 units of this model will be made. If you’re curious about the price, then it can be yours for P1,580,000. Okay, so it’s no Ranger Raptor or Hilux GR-S rival, but we’re sure there are those who will be interested in a lifted two-wheel drive truck. As for the facelifted model, we'll have to wait a little bit longer for that.