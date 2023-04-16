The Acura Integra Type S is a Civic Type R in a fancier suit

Acura has finally revealed further details on its hot Integra, and it is thus: meet the new Integra Type S, complete with its Civic Type-R engine.

Though in this American-only guise, that turbocharged dual-cam 2.0-liter VTEC unit is putting out a smidge more power at 320hp, coupled with 420Nm of torque. And ticking all the 'I like driving for pleasure' boxes, this powerplant is hooked up to the Type R's magical six-speed manual gearbox too, along with a limited slip diff, Brembos and active dampers.

This much you of course knew. What you didn't know was just how meaty the Integra Type S would look. Apparently every body panel up front is unique to the Type S, while the pentagon grille features a vented aluminum hood, said to improve airflow to the engine by 170 percent. That's... significant.

Significant amount of arch, too, as the Type S is some three inches wider than the regular car, allowing a happier home for those 19-inch alloys. There’s a rear gloss black diffuser and a new, high-flow, active 'straight-through' center-mounted triple exhaust. Acura advises customers to switch to Sport+ for "show-stopping pops and bangs". Uh oh.

Should the mood strike, Acura is also willing to sell you a load of carbon fiber accessories to make it look more wildly Type-R.

Internally, there’s a decent amount of standard kit too. A 10.2-inch driver binnacle complements a 9.0-inch touchscreen, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There's also a head-up display, 16-speaker ELS Studio audio suite (featuring fancy 3D surround technology) and heated front sports seats clad in cow-free ‘Ultrasuede’, designed to securely hug you when cornering hard.

It’s not all about the track though, as the 60/40 rear seat split will accommodate skis, a surfboard and your friend’s paraphernalia when they insist you help them move house. It goes on sale Stateside in June.

This, or a Civic Type R?

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.