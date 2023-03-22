This is the all-new Hyundai Accent

After putting out several teasers in recent months, Hyundai has finally pulled the covers off of the next-generation Accent.

Known as the Verna in certain other markets, the all-new compact sedan was unveiled in India. Over there, customers get two engine choices: A 1.5-liter petrol engine capable of 113hp and 144Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter turbopetrol mill with 158hp and 253Nm on tap. Transmission options include a six-speed manual for both engines, a CVT for the nat-asp, and a seven-speed dual clutch for the turbo.

Key features here include large infotainment displays (eight- and 10.25-inch, respectively) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an eight-speaker Bose sound system for the top variants; an electric sunroof; power-adjustable driver’s seat; drive modes; push-button start; wireless phone charger; idle stop and go; heated and ventilated seats; and leather seats.

In terms of safety, the all-new Accent gets features like hill-start assist, park assist, speed alert system, forward collision and blind spot warning, lane keep assist and departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

The design looks more premium all around, despite the trendy big grille up front. Slim LED lamps and sharp lines give it an air of luxury, while the protruding rear trunk adds just a hint of athleticism. Inside, screens dominated much of the dashboard, but the rest of the interior is relatively tame.

Do you like the look of the all-new Accent?

More photos of the all-new Hyundai Accent:

