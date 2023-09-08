Report: All-new Suzuki Swift coming before end of year

In case you didn’t know, the Suzuki Swift is still available in the Philippine market. We understand if the little hatchback has slipped your mind as Suzuki’s local lineup has other small hatches. While it’s been somewhat overshadowed by its smaller (and more affordable) stablemates, there are still fans of the Swift. That’s why this story should come as a pleasant surprise for them.

Reports from Japan are saying an all-new Suzuki Swift is on the way. Not only that, but it is also said that it could be revealed before the end of 2023. That’s what Japanese motoring publication BestCarWeb claims, at least.

The publication says that the new generation Swift could make its world reveal by around ‘Summer 2023’ in Japan. A quick look at the calendar says summer in Japan this year is from June 21, 2023 to September 23, 2023. Should BestCarWeb’s report be accurate, it could be as early as in a few weeks from now.

However, that doesn’t seem likely at the moment. We’ve scoured Suzuki Auto Japan’s official website and socials to find any hits of a teaser. At the time of writing, there was none to be found. However, there is still a possibility of it making a surprise appearance down the line, or it could be revealed as a concept in the upcoming Japan Mobility Show that will be held in October.

It’s worth pointing out that the current generation Swift is one of the oldest models in the brand’s lineup. It debuted in Japan towards the end of 2016 and arrived in the Philippines in 2018. That means its platform has been around for around seven years.

As we mentioned earlier, the Swift is still available in local showrooms. The lone variant, the 1.2 GL CVT, will set you back P989,000. It's quite a hefty bump considering the facelifted model first arrived here with a price tag of P844,000